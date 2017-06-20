This Day In History — “The Greatest” Resists tmnstaff June 20, 2017 today June 20 1756 British soldiers were thrown into the cell known as the “Black Hole of Calcutta.” 1782 The Great Seal of the United States was adopted. 1819 The 320-ton Savannah became the first steamship to cross the Atlantic. 1837 Queen Victoria ascended the British throne. 1863 West Virginia became the 35th state in the United States. 1893 Lizzie Borden, accused of murdering her parents, was found innocent by a jury in New Bedford, Mass. 1967 Muhammad Ali was convicted of violating Selective Service laws by refusing to be drafted. Birthdays Lillian Hellman 1905–84, American dramatist, born in New Orleans. Jacques Offenbach composer (1819) Lloyd Augustus Hall chemist (1894) Audie Murphy actor (1924) Olympia Dukakis actress (1931) José Alexandre “Xanana” Gusmão revolutionary leader (1946) Robert Rodriguez filmmaker (1968) ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Related Sound Off! Cancel reply