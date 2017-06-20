This Day In History — “The Greatest” Resists

June 20

1756

British soldiers were thrown into the cell known as the “Black Hole of Calcutta.”

1782

The Great Seal of the United States was adopted.

1819

The 320-ton Savannah became the first steamship to cross the Atlantic.

1837

Queen Victoria ascended the British throne.

1863

West Virginia became the 35th state in the United States.

1893

Lizzie Borden, accused of murdering her parents, was found innocent by a jury in New Bedford, Mass.

1967

Muhammad Ali was convicted of violating Selective Service laws by refusing to be drafted.

Birthdays

Lillian Hellman

1905–84, American dramatist, born in New Orleans.

Jacques Offenbach

composer (1819)

Lloyd Augustus Hall

chemist (1894)

Audie Murphy

actor (1924)

Olympia Dukakis

actress (1931)

José Alexandre “Xanana” Gusmão

revolutionary leader (1946)

Robert Rodriguez

filmmaker (1968)