June 20

1756
British soldiers were thrown into the cell known as the “Black Hole of Calcutta.”

1782
The Great Seal of the United States was adopted.

1819
The 320-ton Savannah became the first steamship to cross the Atlantic.

1837
Queen Victoria ascended the British throne.

1863
West Virginia became the 35th state in the United States.

1893
Lizzie Borden, accused of murdering her parents, was found innocent by a jury in New Bedford, Mass.

1967
Muhammad Ali was convicted of violating Selective Service laws by refusing to be drafted.

Birthdays

Lillian Hellman

1905–84, American dramatist, born in New Orleans.

Jacques Offenbach

composer (1819)

Lloyd Augustus Hall

chemist (1894)

Audie Murphy

actor (1924)

Olympia Dukakis

actress (1931)

José Alexandre “Xanana” Gusmão

revolutionary leader (1946)

Robert Rodriguez

filmmaker (1968)

