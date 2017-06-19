This Day In History — Civil Rights Progress in the U.S. tmn-admin June 19, 2017 today June 19 1862 Congress abolished slavery in the U.S. territories. 1865 Gen. Gordon Granger informed the citizens of Galveston, Tex., that the slaves were freed. The celebration of the day became known as Juneteenth. 1867 The first running of the Belmont Stakes. 1934 The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) was created. 1964 The Civil Rights Act of 1964 was approved. 1977 Pope Paul VI proclaimed John Neumann, the first male saint from the United States. 1987 The Supreme Court struck down a Louisiana law requiring any public school teaching the theory of evolution to teach creationism as well. 2002 Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai was sworn in. Lou Gehrig 1903–41, American baseball player, born in New York City. Blaise Pascal scientist and religious philosopher (1623) Guy Lombardo band leader (1902) Daw Aung San Suu Kyi human rights activist (1945) Kathleen Turner actress (1954) ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Related Sound Off! Cancel reply