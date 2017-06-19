This Day In History — Civil Rights Progress in the U.S.

June 19

1862

Congress abolished slavery in the U.S. territories.

1865

Gen. Gordon Granger informed the citizens of Galveston, Tex., that the slaves were freed. The celebration of the day became known as Juneteenth.

1867

The first running of the Belmont Stakes.

1934

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) was created.

1964

The Civil Rights Act of 1964 was approved.

1977

Pope Paul VI proclaimed John Neumann, the first male saint from the United States.

1987

The Supreme Court struck down a Louisiana law requiring any public school teaching the theory of evolution to teach creationism as well.

2002

Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai was sworn in.

Lou Gehrig

1903–41, American baseball player, born in New York City.

Blaise Pascal

scientist and religious philosopher (1623)

Guy Lombardo

band leader (1902)

Daw Aung San Suu Kyi

human rights activist (1945)

Kathleen Turner

actress (1954)