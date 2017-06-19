June 19

1862
Congress abolished slavery in the U.S. territories.

1865
Gen. Gordon Granger informed the citizens of Galveston, Tex., that the slaves were freed. The celebration of the day became known as Juneteenth.

1867
The first running of the Belmont Stakes.

1934
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) was created.

1964
The Civil Rights Act of 1964 was approved.

1977
Pope Paul VI proclaimed John Neumann, the first male saint from the United States.

1987
The Supreme Court struck down a Louisiana law requiring any public school teaching the theory of evolution to teach creationism as well.

2002
Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai was sworn in.

Lou Gehrig

1903–41, American baseball player, born in New York City.

Blaise Pascal

scientist and religious philosopher (1623)

Guy Lombardo

band leader (1902)

Daw Aung San Suu Kyi

human rights activist (1945)

Kathleen Turner

actress (1954)

