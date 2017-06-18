June 18

1812
The War of 1812 began.

1815
Napoleon was defeated at the Battle of Waterloo by British, German, and Dutch forces.

1873
Suffragist Susan B. Anthony was fined $100 for attempting to vote in the 1872 presidential election.

1928
Aviator Amelia Earhart became the first woman to fly across the Atlantic Ocean. She completed the flight from Newfoundland to Wales in about 21 hours.

1948
The United Nations Commission on Human Rights adopted its International Declaration of Human Rights. The General Assembly would give it final approval on Dec. 10, 1948.

1983
Sally Ride became the first American woman in space.

Today’s Birthdays

Paul McCartney

1942—, Singer, composer, pianist born in Liverpool, England.

Edward Scripps

newspaper publisher (1854)

Philip Barry

playwright (1896)

Anastasia

grand duchess (1901)

