June 18

1812 The War of 1812 began.

1815 Napoleon was defeated at the Battle of Waterloo by British, German, and Dutch forces.

1873 Suffragist Susan B. Anthony was fined $100 for attempting to vote in the 1872 presidential election.

1928 Aviator Amelia Earhart became the first woman to fly across the Atlantic Ocean. She completed the flight from Newfoundland to Wales in about 21 hours.

1948 The United Nations Commission on Human Rights adopted its International Declaration of Human Rights. The General Assembly would give it final approval on Dec. 10, 1948.

1983 Sally Ride became the first American woman in space.

Today's Birthdays

Paul McCartney 1942—, Singer, composer, pianist born in Liverpool, England.

Edward Scripps newspaper publisher (1854)

Philip Barry playwright (1896)

Anastasia grand duchess (1901)