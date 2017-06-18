Today in History — Famous Women Achieve New Heights

June 18

1812

The War of 1812 began.

1815

Napoleon was defeated at the Battle of Waterloo by British, German, and Dutch forces.

1873

Suffragist Susan B. Anthony was fined $100 for attempting to vote in the 1872 presidential election.

1928

Aviator Amelia Earhart became the first woman to fly across the Atlantic Ocean. She completed the flight from Newfoundland to Wales in about 21 hours.

1948

The United Nations Commission on Human Rights adopted its International Declaration of Human Rights. The General Assembly would give it final approval on Dec. 10, 1948.

1983

Sally Ride became the first American woman in space.

Today’s Birthdays

Paul McCartney

1942—, Singer, composer, pianist born in Liverpool, England.

Edward Scripps

newspaper publisher (1854)

Philip Barry

playwright (1896)

Anastasia

grand duchess (1901)