Professor to present at conference in England

Professor to present at conference in England

Courtesy of University Relations

06/15/17

HAYS, Kan. — Dr. Patricia Levy, professor of social work at Fort Hays State University, will present “Human Sustainability in the Face of Incidents of Mass Violence” at the European International Conference on Sustainability, Energy and the Environment at Brighton, England, in July.

The theme for 2017, “East Meets West: Innovation and Discovery,” will cover strategies for responses that may be shared within culturally diverse social, political and economic contexts that may be helpful to U.S. emergency responses.

Levy’s presentation will discuss three underlying Israeli theoretical approach strategies that may be used to intervene with traumatized survivors in the event of a mass violence attack. Immediate rescue and recovery efforts to sustain survivor populations and their communities will be the focus.

The conference is a multidisciplinary conference held concurrently with the European Conference on the Social Sciences 2017.