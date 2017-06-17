June 17

 

1579
Sir Francis Drake lands on the coast of California and names it New Albion.

1775
Battle of Bunker Hill (Breed’s Hill) during the American Revolution.

1856
1st Republican national convention, held in Philadelphia.

1885
Statue of Liberty arrives in New York on the Isere, a French ship.

1937
Japan declares war on China.

1972
Five men arrested after being caught attempting to bug the DNC office at the Watergate Complex.

1994
O.J. Simpson engages in a one and half hour car chase with LA police after failing to turn himself in on murder charges.

Birthdays
Newt Gingrich (1943)
American Politician

Tory Burch (1966)
Fashion Designer, CEO

Venus Williams (1980)
Professional Athlete (Tennis)

Barry Manilow (1943)
Musician, Producer

