June 17

1579

Sir Francis Drake lands on the coast of California and names it New Albion.

1775

Battle of Bunker Hill (Breed’s Hill) during the American Revolution.

1856

1st Republican national convention, held in Philadelphia.

1885

Statue of Liberty arrives in New York on the Isere, a French ship.

1937

Japan declares war on China.

1972

Five men arrested after being caught attempting to bug the DNC office at the Watergate Complex.

1994

O.J. Simpson engages in a one and half hour car chase with LA police after failing to turn himself in on murder charges.

Birthdays

Newt Gingrich (1943)

American Politician

Tory Burch (1966)

Fashion Designer, CEO

Venus Williams (1980)

Professional Athlete (Tennis)

Barry Manilow (1943)

Musician, Producer