June 17 1579 Sir Francis Drake lands on the coast of California and names it New Albion. 1775 Battle of Bunker Hill (Breed's Hill) during the American Revolution. 1856 1st Republican national convention, held in Philadelphia. 1885 Statue of Liberty arrives in New York on the Isere, a French ship. 1937 Japan declares war on China. 1972 Five men arrested after being caught attempting to bug the DNC office at the Watergate Complex. 1994 O.J. Simpson engages in a one and half hour car chase with LA police after failing to turn himself in on murder charges. Birthdays Newt Gingrich (1943) American Politician Tory Burch (1966) Fashion Designer, CEO Venus Williams (1980) Professional Athlete (Tennis) Barry Manilow (1943) Musician, Producer