June 15th

 

1215
King John signs the Magna Carta.

1775
George Washington is appointed commander-in-chief of American Army.

1877
Henry Ossiana, a former slave, becomes the first African-American to graduate from West Point Academy.

1916
Boy Scouts of America is formed.

1924
J. Edgar Hoover becomes director of the FBI.

1965
Bob Dylan records “Like a Rolling Stone.”

1994
Disney’s “The Lion King” opens in theaters.

2015
Donald Trump announces his campaign for the US presidency.

Birthdays
Ice Cube (1969)
Rapper, Actor

Courtney Cox (1964)
Actor, Producer

Waylon Jennings (1937)
Musician, Actor

Erik Erikson (1902)
German-American Psychologist

Dana Bash (1971)
Political Correspondent, Anchorwoman

