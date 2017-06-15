June 15th

1215

King John signs the Magna Carta.

1775

George Washington is appointed commander-in-chief of American Army.

1877

Henry Ossiana, a former slave, becomes the first African-American to graduate from West Point Academy.

1916

Boy Scouts of America is formed.

1924

J. Edgar Hoover becomes director of the FBI.

1965

Bob Dylan records “Like a Rolling Stone.”

1994

Disney’s “The Lion King” opens in theaters.

2015

Donald Trump announces his campaign for the US presidency.

Birthdays

Ice Cube (1969)

Rapper, Actor

Courtney Cox (1964)

Actor, Producer

Waylon Jennings (1937)

Musician, Actor

Erik Erikson (1902)

German-American Psychologist

Dana Bash (1971)

Political Correspondent, Anchorwoman