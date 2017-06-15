June 15th 1215 King John signs the Magna Carta. 1775 George Washington is appointed commander-in-chief of American Army. 1877 Henry Ossiana, a former slave, becomes the first African-American to graduate from West Point Academy. 1916 Boy Scouts of America is formed. 1924 J. Edgar Hoover becomes director of the FBI. 1965 Bob Dylan records “Like a Rolling Stone.” 1994 Disney’s “The Lion King” opens in theaters. 2015 Donald Trump announces his campaign for the US presidency. Birthdays Ice Cube (1969) Rapper, Actor Courtney Cox (1964) Actor, Producer Waylon Jennings (1937) Musician, Actor Erik Erikson (1902) German-American Psychologist Dana Bash (1971) Political Correspondent, Anchorwoman ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Related Sound Off! Cancel reply