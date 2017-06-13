If you’re like us at TMN you’ve probably been trying to keep up with E3 over the last couple days and not get caught drooling over this year’s shiny new batch of games at work. In order to help you out (because we certainly aren’t browsing E3 at work) we’ve compiled a list of some of the more exciting titles. Enjoy!

God of War

We got a short look at Sony’s God of War reboot at E3 2016, but now we’ve got a gameplay and story reveal trailer. Yea, we’re pretty stoked. Kratos, the series’ protagonist(?), is back and this time, he’s got a son. Also, a pretty wicked looking axe that will replace his original weapons from the previous 7 installments in the series. After utterly decimating the entire Greek pantheon, it seems that Kratos has moved on to the Norse gods. Featuring a totally revamped combat system and what we’ve been told is a much deeper story, God of War looks to be exactly what a series reboot should be. While there are rumors that Kratos will be bringing about the Ragnarök with his child (see the trailer for some hints), he’s already a walking apocalypse without the help of ancient prophecy.

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Naughty Dog’s expansion to last year’s Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End got some more screen time last night at E3. This time around however, Nathan Drake will be absent from the game, a first for the series. Instead Chloe Frazer, who you might remember from Uncharted 2, is teaming up with Nadine Ross from Uncharted 4 to chase down an Indian artifact known as the Tusk of Ganesha. Naughty Dog has stated that this is their biggest story expansion ever and will have a more open level design than Uncharted 4. Good on them for going with an old fashion expansion!

Star Wars Battlefront II

If you were a little bummed out about 2015’s reboot of Start Wars Battlefront (as most of us who grew up with the original Battlefront II were) weep no more. EA’s 2017 Battlefront II looks absolutely amazing. Featuring all the Star Wars Eras, a single player campaign, and customizable class-based multiplayer, Battlefront II is shaping up to be the Star Wars game we’ve been waiting for. Also, if you’re one of us Empire lovers #empiredidnothingwrong be sure to check out the story reveal trailer from April!

Anthem

Yup, you heard right, Bioware is releasing a game within this decade that isn’t Mass Effect or Dragon Age (we know Star Wars: The Old Republic is in there too somewhere). While we don’t know all the details of the story, the player is a Freelancer who protects the remnants of civilization using a Javelin suit, which is basically Tony Stark’s Iron Man suit. Seriously, if you ever played the old Iron Man games, you’ve got an idea of how this game appears to play. You and and group of up to four other players venture into the wilderness on missions to either defend your small city or hunt for riches. Think Mass Effect Andromeda + Iron Man suits + Destiny raids.

Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle

With the Nintendo Switch being the new “it” platform, how could we not include this bizarre match-up? Cultural icons The Rabbids team up the relatively obscure Nintendo character Mario to battle through the Mushroom Kingdom which has been twisted by other Rabbids. Kingdom Battle is a turn based strategy game (think XCOM) with both cooperative and solo-modes. Designed to be a fun, feel-good experience, Kingdom Battles is said to offer new gamers a challenging, but approachable experience while providing a older fans a chance to revisit a world they’ve come to know and love.

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Probably our favorite thing from Bethesda at E3 this year, our favorite scourge of the Nazi empire, BJ Blaskowicz, is back. This time taking place in Nazi controlled America (if you’re new to the series, spoiler alert: the Nazi’s won WWII in this universe). Most details of the game are still unkown ,however, we do know that Blaskowicz is returning with a number of characters from Wolfenstein: The New Order and that the gameplay looks similar to that of New Order, but with the added of brutality of 2016’s Doom. Get ready for the second American Revolution!

This trailer is NSFW: Language/Violence



Assassin’s Creed Origins

So you’re sitting there at your desk or couch or whatever and you’re like “Holy crap, you mean they’re still making those?” Yup that’s right, however we aren’t here to criticize. In fact, this one actually looks pretty cool. Trying something new for once (ahem, we certainly aren’t here to criticize), Ubisoft has completely revamped that combat and added a new RPGesque level-up system to customize your Assassin. Even better, this Assassin is apparently THE Assassin, hence the title. A brand new storyline set in ancient Egypt? Exploring tombs and discovering mummies? Hunting down pharaohs? Sarcasm aside, count me in for this one!

Dragonball Fighter Z

If you weren’t really about the last couple Dragonball games, the Xenoverse series, then you’re probably going to be pretty stoked about this. Heck, even if you enjoyed Xenoverse 1 and 2, you’re going to be pretty stoked about this. Developed by Arc Systems, Fighter Z is a 2D fighter with 2.5D visuals. So far, the game seems to stay true to the original anime art while presenting the game in a flashy cinematic style. Think Marvel vs. Capcom, but you know, better.

Vampyr

This title may not be part of a heavy-weight franchise as most of the others in this list are. However, it certainly caught our eye. Developed by Dontnod Entertainment, who you might recognize from the cult hit Life is Strange, Vampyr is the story of doctor-turned-vampire, Jonathan Reid. Reid progress through the game trying to balance his cover as a doctor and his urge to feed as a vampire. With a variety of vampiric skills and an innovative combat system, Vampyr also has a remarkable persistent world similar to Dishonored. Jonathan’s choices will directly effect the population and aesthetics of 1918 London. We are most definitely hyped about this possible underground hit.

Check back for more updates throughout today and tomorrow!!