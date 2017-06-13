June 13th

1373

The Anglo-Portuguese Treaty of 1373 is signed, it is the world’s oldest treaty.

1774

Rhode Island is the first colony to ban importation of slaves.

1866

US House of Representatives passes the 14th Amendment.

1937

Joe Dimaggio hits 3 consecutive home runs against the St. Louis Browns.

1967

Thurgood Marshall nominated as first black Supreme Court justice.

2002

US withdraws from Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty.

Birthdays:

Chris Evans (1981)

Actor

Tim Allen (1953)

Actor, Comedian, Author

Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen (1986)

Actresses, Fashion-Designers

Steve-O (1974)

Stunt Performer, Producer, Activist

W.B. Yeats (1865)

Irish Poet, Politician