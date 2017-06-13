June 13th 1373 The Anglo-Portuguese Treaty of 1373 is signed, it is the world’s oldest treaty. 1774 Rhode Island is the first colony to ban importation of slaves. 1866 US House of Representatives passes the 14th Amendment. 1937 Joe Dimaggio hits 3 consecutive home runs against the St. Louis Browns. 1967 Thurgood Marshall nominated as first black Supreme Court justice. 2002 US withdraws from Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty. Birthdays: Chris Evans (1981) Actor Tim Allen (1953) Actor, Comedian, Author Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen (1986) Actresses, Fashion-Designers Steve-O (1974) Stunt Performer, Producer, Activist W.B. Yeats (1865) Irish Poet, Politician ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Related Sound Off! Cancel reply