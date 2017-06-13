June 13th

 

1373
The Anglo-Portuguese Treaty of 1373 is signed, it is the world’s oldest treaty.

1774
Rhode Island is the first colony to ban importation of slaves.

1866
US House of Representatives passes the 14th Amendment.

1937
Joe Dimaggio hits 3 consecutive home runs against the St. Louis Browns.

1967
Thurgood Marshall nominated as first black Supreme Court justice.

2002
US withdraws from Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty.

Birthdays:
Chris Evans (1981)
Actor

Tim Allen (1953)
Actor, Comedian, Author

Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen (1986)
Actresses, Fashion-Designers

Steve-O (1974)
Stunt Performer, Producer, Activist

W.B. Yeats (1865)
Irish Poet, Politician

Sound Off!