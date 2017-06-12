Courtesy of Margy Stewart

Once again, the Prairie Heritage Awards Committee has selected TWO outstanding books as the winners of this year’s Jan Garton Prairie Heritage Book Award. The award comes with a $1000 prize for each book.

The winners are:

Wildflowers and Weeds of Kansas, by Michael John Haddock, Craig C. Freeman, and Jane’t E. Bare, University Press of Kansas, 2015; and

This Is Not Dixie: Racist Violence in Kansas, 1861-1927, by Brent C. Campney, University of Illinois Press, 2015.

The award for Wildflowers and Weeds of Kansas will be presented to the authors at the Junction City Commission meeting (7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at 701 N. Jefferson) by Prairie Heritage president and Junction City Commissioner Jim Sands.

The award for This Is Not Dixie will be presented to the author at a book talk and book signing on Thursday, September 21, 2017, 7 p.m., at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library at 230 W. 7thSt. in Junction City.

Usually, only one award is made each year. But for the last 2 years, books have been submitted that are landmark achievements in the separate fields of natural history and social history. Prairie Heritage wishes to honor these achievements.

Prairie Heritage, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation dedicated to the preservation of the prairie and its stories (www.prairieheritage.org). The book awards are made possible by a bequest from the estate of Kansas conservationist Jan Garton (1949-2009).

For more information, contact Margy Stewart, margystewart785@gmail.com, 785.539.5592.