Victor E. Garden Looking for Volunteers!

Courtesy Shala Mills

Dear Campus Community,

The Victor E. Garden is our campus community garden and all are welcome to participate. Summer worknights are every Monday and Thursday evening at 5pm in the Victor E Garden (located next to the Robbins Center), unless it is raining/storming. These work evenings are open to everyone, not just FHSU Food and Garden Club members! Evenings will typically consist of 60-90 minutes of light garden work (weeding, mulching, cleaning/organizing storage spaces, etc). When available, at the end of the evening volunteers can harvest some produce to take home with them. Contact Payton at pbzweifel@mail.fhsu.edu with any questions.

We will take produce to the Tiger Food Exchange (the campus food pantry), each week and if you would like to enjoy some of the community garden produce, you are also welcome to access it there. If you have a personal home garden that is producing more than your family can consume, please feel free to share your abundance at the pantry (located on the first floor of Forsyth Library.)

The Victor E. Garden was established two years ago and primarily serves to supply the Tiger Exchange with fresh produce. You can find more information about campus food and hunger initiatives here!