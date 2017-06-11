On June 14, FHSU will be added something ‘new’ to the Plymouth Schoolhouse on campus – a cast iron antique bell that was cast more than 100 years ago.

At the dedication will be:

• Jane Koetkemeyer Kohtz, of Hays, and a ’75 grad of FHSU, who donated the bell to Fort Hays State University

• The family of Elaine Driscoll, a ’70 grad of FHSU and longtime Fort Hays State employee. Elaine passed away in 2015 and donations from her memorial fund were used to build the base that this iron antique bell will sit upon.

• Joe Chretien, Associate Professor of Applied Technology at FHSU, for refurbishing the bell and designing the base.

• FHSU’s Physical Plant for building the base.

• DeLoyd Sander for his masonry work.

Boy Scout Troop 101 will raise the flag and the Tiger Tots will sing the National Anthem. Afterward, there will be refreshments inside the Plymouth Schoolhouse. The dedication starts at 10 am June 14 at the Plymouth Schoolhouse.