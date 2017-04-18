Today In History tmnstaff April 18, 2017 today April 18 1775 Paul Revere rode from Charlestown to Lexington to warn Massachusetts colonists of the arrival of British troops during the American Revolution. 1906 The Great San Francisco Earthquake destroyed over 4 square miles and killed over 500 people. 1923 The first game was played in Yankee Stadium (“the House that Ruth built”). Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 4–1. 1956 Grace Kelly married Prince Rainier of Monaco. 1968 London Bridge was sold to an American. It was rebuilt in Arizona. 1978 The U.S. Senate voted to hand over the Panama Canal to Panamanian control on Dec. 31, 1999. 2002 Afghanistan’s former king, Mohammad Zahir Shah, returned after 29 years in exile. 2012 American Bandstand and New Year’s Rockin’ Eve host Dick Clark died of heart failure. Birthdays Lucrezia Borgia noblewoman (1480) Carlos Manuel de Cespedes revolutionist (1819) Clarence Darrow American lawyer (1857) Max Weber painter (1881) Leopold Stokowski conductor (1882) Conan O’Brien talk-show host (1963) ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Related Sound Off! Cancel reply