April 18

1775

Paul Revere rode from Charlestown to Lexington to warn Massachusetts colonists of the arrival of British troops during the American Revolution.

1906

The Great San Francisco Earthquake destroyed over 4 square miles and killed over 500 people.

1923

The first game was played in Yankee Stadium (“the House that Ruth built”). Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 4–1.

1956

Grace Kelly married Prince Rainier of Monaco.

1968

London Bridge was sold to an American. It was rebuilt in Arizona.

1978

The U.S. Senate voted to hand over the Panama Canal to Panamanian control on Dec. 31, 1999.

2002

Afghanistan’s former king, Mohammad Zahir Shah, returned after 29 years in exile.

2012

American Bandstand and New Year’s Rockin’ Eve host Dick Clark died of heart failure.

Birthdays

Lucrezia Borgia

noblewoman (1480)

Carlos Manuel de Cespedes

revolutionist (1819)

Clarence Darrow

American lawyer (1857)

Max Weber

painter (1881)

Leopold Stokowski

conductor (1882)

Conan O’Brien

talk-show host (1963)