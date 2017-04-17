Tiger Baseball Faces Off with Lopers Tuesday Fort Hays State Athletics April 17, 2017 Baseball, Sports HAYS, Kan. – The Fort Hays State baseball team returns home for four games at Larks Park this week, opening with a mid-week contest against Nebraska-Kearney Tuesday (April 18). First pitch is set for 6 p.m. The Tigers enter the week 9-29 overall and 2-23 in the MIAA, while the Lopers carry a 12-26 mark this season and a 5-20 record in conference play. UNK defeated the Tigers last week in game one of their series in Kearney, 6-4. The teams will meet up once more next Wednesday (April 26) back in Kearney. Fort Hays State leads the all-time series with the Lopers, 136-52. Nick Hammeke has been swinging the bat well of late, collecting seven multi-hit games in the last nine contests. The senior leads the team in that category with 14 this season. Jake Lanferman is riding a 10-game hitting streak, his longest of the season. Freshman Marcus Altman looks to keep it going after a strong series against Missouri Western, finishing 5-for-9 with three doubles. Dallas Schramm leads the Lopers with a .375 batting average, including 16 doubles and eight home runs. ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Related Sound Off! Cancel reply