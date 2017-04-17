HAYS, Kan. – The Fort Hays State baseball team returns home for four games at Larks Park this week, opening with a mid-week contest against Nebraska-Kearney Tuesday (April 18). First pitch is set for 6 p.m.

The Tigers enter the week 9-29 overall and 2-23 in the MIAA, while the Lopers carry a 12-26 mark this season and a 5-20 record in conference play. UNK defeated the Tigers last week in game one of their series in Kearney, 6-4. The teams will meet up once more next Wednesday (April 26) back in Kearney. Fort Hays State leads the all-time series with the Lopers, 136-52.

Nick Hammeke has been swinging the bat well of late, collecting seven multi-hit games in the last nine contests. The senior leads the team in that category with 14 this season. Jake Lanferman is riding a 10-game hitting streak, his longest of the season. Freshman Marcus Altman looks to keep it going after a strong series against Missouri Western, finishing 5-for-9 with three doubles.

Dallas Schramm leads the Lopers with a .375 batting average, including 16 doubles and eight home runs.