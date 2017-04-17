FHSU Sports Information Department

HAYS, Kan. – The Fort Hays State men’s golf team will host the Tiger Classic, the third designated MIAA event of the 2016-17 season, this week (April 18-19) at Smoky Hill Country Club. The 54-hole tournament will begin with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start Tuesday, with teams playing two rounds on day one. Round three will take place on Wednesday, with groups teeing off holes 1 and 10 beginning at 8:30 a.m. The final pairing is scheduled to take to the course at 10:20 a.m.

All 11 MIAA men’s golf programs will be in attendance, including seven of the top 10 teams in the Central Region. Central Oklahoma holds a slim one-point lead over Central Missouri in the MIAA standings, with Missouri Southern currently sitting in third, four points back of UCO.

Skyler Tebo has been the top finisher at each of the last two tournaments for the Tigers, carrying an 81.2 stroke average this spring. Dalton Ayres has consistently been the two-bag for FHSU this semester, entering the week with a 79.12 average through 17 rounds this season. Coming off his first competition of the spring two weeks ago, Isaiah Grover will be playing in the No. 3 position for the Tigers, with Colton Bobek and Cash Hobson rounding out the top five lineups for the Tigers. Also competing as individuals will be Jake Weller, Marshal Hutchins, Marcus Willey, Seve Sites and Lane Pauls.

At the conclusion of the Tiger Classic, the teams will quickly regroup and head to Kansas City for the 2017 MIAA Championships at Sycamore Ridge Golf Club next week, April 24-26.