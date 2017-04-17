Today In History tmnstaff April 17, 2017 today April 17 1790 Benjamin Franklin, U.S. patriot, diplomat, and a signer of the Declaration of Independence, died in Philadelphia. 1895 The Sino-Japanese War ended with the signing of the Treaty of Shimonoseki. 1937 Daffy Duck made his debut in Porky’s Duck Hunt. 1961 Supported by the U.S. government, 1,500 exiles made the unsuccessful Bay of Pigs invasion in Cuba. 1964 Geraldine Mock became the first woman to fly solo around the world. 1969 Sirhan Sirhan was convicted of the murder of Robert F. Kennedy. 1970 The Apollo 13 astronauts safely splashed down after their near-disastrous flight. 1975 Phnom Penh fell to the Khmer Rouge, ending the five-year Cambodian war. Birthdays J. P. Morgan financier (1837) Isak Dinesen author (1885) Nikita Khrushchev Soviet Communist leader, premier of the USSR (1958–64), and first secretary of the Communist party of the Soviet Union (1953–64) (1894). Thornton Wilder playwright (1897) Harry Reasoner media journalist (1923) ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Related Sound Off! Cancel reply