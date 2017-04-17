April 17

1790

Benjamin Franklin, U.S. patriot, diplomat, and a signer of the Declaration of Independence, died in Philadelphia.

1895

The Sino-Japanese War ended with the signing of the Treaty of Shimonoseki.

1937

Daffy Duck made his debut in Porky’s Duck Hunt.

1961

Supported by the U.S. government, 1,500 exiles made the unsuccessful Bay of Pigs invasion in Cuba.

1964

Geraldine Mock became the first woman to fly solo around the world.

1969

Sirhan Sirhan was convicted of the murder of Robert F. Kennedy.

1970

The Apollo 13 astronauts safely splashed down after their near-disastrous flight.

1975

Phnom Penh fell to the Khmer Rouge, ending the five-year Cambodian war.

Birthdays

J. P. Morgan

financier (1837)

Isak Dinesen

author (1885)

Nikita Khrushchev

Soviet Communist leader, premier of the USSR (1958–64), and first secretary of the Communist party of the Soviet Union (1953–64) (1894).

Thornton Wilder

playwright (1897)

Harry Reasoner

media journalist (1923)