FHSU Men Hit Five Provisional Marks at UNK Invitational Fort Hays State Athletics April 16, 2017 Sports, Track FHSU Sports Information Department KEARNEY, Neb. – Fort Hays State men's track and field turned in a solid showing on Saturday (Apr. 15) participating in the UNK Invitational. As a team, the Tigers claimed 10 first and second place finishes, which included five of each. The Tiger men claimed five provisional marks overall, four of which were new season bests.TJ Dozier picked up a pair of provisional marks in the hammer throw (187 feet, 1 inch) and the discus (172 feet, 3 inches) respectively. He finished second in both events. Both throws were his best of the season as he now sits 11th on the national performance list in the discus and 30th in the hammer throw.Kolt Newell won the high jump with his best effort of the season at 6 feet, 9.5 inches. He upped his provisional mark and now has the 12th best jump in NCAA Division II this year. Brett Meyer also picked up a provisional mark by winning the 800 meters in a time of 1:51.75, the 15th fastest time in the country so far. Dillando Allotey won the 200 meters and posted a solid provisional time of 21.18 seconds, just .04 seconds shy of his best provisional mark of the season. He currently ranks ninth in the nation in the event. Sam Dreiling also hit a provisional mark in his runner-up finish in the pole vault. The vault for Dreiling came in at 15 feet, 7.25 inches, but was not his best of the year after clearing 16 feet, 1.25 inches earlier this season. Rounding out the first-place finishers for the Tigers were Oscar Carmona in the 1500 meters (4:04.95) and Reed Rome in the 5000 meters (16:09.20). Allotey also picked up a second-place finish in the 400 meters (48.27 seconds) and then teamed up with Keith Dryden, Colson Reames and Jacob Reames for a second place finish at in the 4×400 relay with a time of 3:24.94. A handful of FHSU men's athletes competed at the KT Woodman Classic, hosted by Wichita State, but there were no provisional marks gained at that meet. Next up for the Tigers is a trip to Lawrence, Kan. where they will compete at the Kansas Relays Thursday and Friday (Apr. 20-21).