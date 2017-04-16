Rounding out the first-place finishers for the Tigers were Oscar Carmona in the 1500 meters (4:04.95) and Reed Rome in the 5000 meters (16:09.20).

Allotey also picked up a second-place finish in the 400 meters (48.27 seconds) and then teamed up with Keith Dryden, Colson Reames and Jacob Reames for a second place finish at in the 4×400 relay with a time of 3:24.94.

A handful of FHSU men’s athletes competed at the KT Woodman Classic, hosted by Wichita State, but there were no provisional marks gained at that meet.

Next up for the Tigers is a trip to Lawrence, Kan. where they will compete at the Kansas Relays Thursday and Friday (Apr. 20-21).