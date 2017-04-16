FHSU Women Win Seven Events and Hit Four Provisionals in Two Meets Combined

FHSU Sports Information Department

Fort Hays State women’s track and field turned in a pair of solid showings on Friday (Apr. 14) and Saturday (Apr. 15) when they participated in the KT Woodman Classic hosted by Wichita State and the UNK Invitational hosted by Nebraska-Kearney. For the week the Tigers saw seven first place finishes and four-second place finishes, along with four provisional marks.

WICHITA, Kan. – Fort Hays State’s top two javelin throwers this season provided another great performance at the KT Woodman Classic at Wichita State. Estefania Lopez took home first place and hit a provisional mark with a throw of 151 feet, 4 inches, while Alexcia Deutscher hit a provisional mark and claimed fourth place with a toss of 140 feet, 11 inches. Neither improved on their best marks of the season as Deutscher has a mark of 149 feet and Lopez holds the top mark in the nation with a toss of 176 feet, 5 inches.

KEARNEY, Neb. – The Fort Hays State women claimed six first place finishes at the UNK Invitational on Saturday, along with four-second place finishes.

Kelly Wycoff turned in three first-place finishes at the UNK Invitational, which included the 400 meters (56.67 seconds), 200 meters (24.83 seconds). She teamed with Lindsay Shupe, Yanoudji Diarra and Amber Forbes in the 4×100 (48.32 seconds) for another win.

Selam Ball improved her provisional mark in the pole vault with a second-place finish, vaulting a height of 12 feet, 2 inches. That effort tied her for the 20th on the national performance list. Courtney Geiger earned a provisional mark in the discus with a throw of 149 feet, 8 inches to finish seventh in the event. She was one of seven Division II throwers in the event that reached the provisional mark.

Shea Bonine added a first-place finish for the Tigers in the 800 meters (2:21.16) and Peri Lange picked up the win in the 400-meter hurdles (1:04.63). Bonine added a runner-up finish to her day when she was second in the 1500 meters with a time of 4:45.36.

As a team, the Tigers swept the top three spots in the 5000-meter run. Yessenia Gonzales led the way with a time of 19:46.23, followed by Lisa Penner (20:11.84) and Keagan Davis (20:26.18) rounded out the top three.

Forbes also turned in a second-place finish in the 200 meters with a time of 25.55 seconds. The final Tiger to reach the podium on the day was Lauren Roberts who picked up a third-place finish with a time of 4:47.96 in the 1500 meter run.

Next up for the Tigers is a trip to Lawrence, Kan., where they will compete at the Kansas Relays Thursday and Friday (Apr. 20-21).