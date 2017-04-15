FHSU Sports Information Department

HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State Softball split a conference doubleheader with Missouri Western on Friday (Apr. 14) at Tiger Stadium. The Tigers edged the Griffons 5-4 in the first game, with a Bailey Boxberger home run making the difference, then fell in the second game 14-3 in five innings. The Tigers are now 12-36 overall, 5-17 in the MIAA, while the Griffons went to 29-15 overall, 9-9 in the MIAA.

Game 1: Fort Hays State 5, Missouri Western 4

Fort Hays State never trailed and hung on for a one-run win in the first game of the doubleheader. The Tigers led by three before holding off the Griffons late for the win.

FHSU took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a two-RBI single to the left center gap by Tess Gray. MWSU cut the lead in half by manufacturing a run in the second.

The Tigers pushed their lead back to two at 3-1 when Gray recorded her third RBI of the game with a well-placed single just over first base down the right field line.

A leadoff walk cost the Tigers in the fourth inning, allowing the Griffons to pull back within one. But, the Tigers got the run back in the bottom half of the inning on an RBI double by Bailey Kennedy. In the fifth, Bailey Boxberger delivered the decisive run of the game with a laser shot home run over the left field wall, making the score 5-2.

The Griffons threatened with a two-run homer in the sixth, but later in the inning, Tiger starter Hailey Chapman was able to keep the game from getting tied. She induced a groundout to shortstop to leave a runner at third base and the score at 5-4 in favor of FHSU.

In the seventh, the first runner reached base for the Griffons on a hit-by-pitch, but three weak pop ups on the infield gave Chapman a complete game win. She allowed five hits, walked three, and hit four batters while striking out four to pick up her seventh win of the season.

Four of the five runs allowed by Griffon pitcher Kenzie Hilzer were earned. She allowed seven hits and three walks while striking out eight. She moved to 14-6 overall with the loss.

Game 2: Missouri Western 14, Fort Hays State 3

Missouri Western scored 11 runs over the first three innings and ran away with a 14-3 run-rule win. The Griffons hit four home runs in the game, accounting for half of their runs, including two by Sydney Washington.

The Tigers had a chance to pull even or take a lead in the first inning by loading the bases, down only 1-0 at the time. But a strikeout ended the threat and then MWSU went on to plate four runs in the second and six in the third to build an 11-0 lead.

The Tigers scored their first run in the fourth inning on a wild pitch. Down 14-1 in the fifth, a Collette West double to the left center gap plated two runners in a bases-loaded situation.

Barbara Billingsley picked up the win for MWSU. She moved to 15-9 on the season. Two of her three runs allowed were earned. She surrendered eight hits and two walks while striking out five.

Carrie Clarke took the loss for FHSU. She threw four innings, allowing eight runs on 14 hits and a walk with one strikeout. Lexie Kimminau logged and inning and allowed six runs on four hits, a walk, and a hit batter.

The Tigers play another conference doubleheader at home on Saturday (Apr. 15) when they host Northwest Missouri State at noon.