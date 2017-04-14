FHSU Sports Information Department

Fort Hays State Tennis wrapped its 2016-17 season on Thursday (Apr. 13) with an exhibition contest against Barton Community College in Ellinwood, Kan. Fort Hays State finished its season at 10-10 overall.

The Tigers reached 10 wins in a season for the ninth time under 21st year head coach Brian Flax. The team is young as there were no seniors on the 2016-17 roster. Jessica Johnson and Taylor Noel are the oldest members of the team this year as juniors. Fort Hays State’s lineup mainly consisted of freshmen and sophomores this season.

The Tigers came up just a win shy of qualifying for the MIAA Tournament this year, finishing ninth in the conference standings. The Tigers needed a win over Lindenwood last week to get into the tournament but fell 7-2. The Tigers finished ahead of Missouri Western in the standings.