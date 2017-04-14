April 14

1775

Benjamin Rush was among those who founded the first American antislavery society.

1828

Noah Webster copyrighted the first edition of his dictionary.

1860

The first pony express rider reached his destination of San Francisco. He left St. Joseph, Mo., on April 3.

1865

Abraham Lincoln was assassinated by John Wilkes Booth.

1894

The first kinetoscope parlor opened in New York City.

1912

Titanic hit the iceberg that would sink her the next morning.

1969

In a record-breaking night at the Academy Awards, a tie between Katherine Hepburn and Barbra Streisand resulted in the two sharing the Best Actress Oscar and Hepburn broke the record as the only actress to win three Best Actress Oscars.

2002

Hugo Chávez returned as president of Venezuela after being forced out of office two days previously.

2003

Abu Abbas, the leader of the terrorist group Palestine Liberation Front when the group hijacked the liner Achille Lauro, was captured by U.S. forces in Iraq.

2010

An explosion in the Eyjafjallajokull volcano in Iceland results in a volcanic ash plume in the atmosphere over northern and central Europe. Air travel in the region is halted for several days.

Birthdays

Anne Sullivan Macy

American educator, friend, and teacher of Helen Keller (1866)

Arnold Joseph Toynbee

historian (1889)

John Gielgud

actor (1904)

Francois Duvalier

dictator of Haiti (1907)

Loretta Lynn

singer (1935)

Sarah Michelle Gellar

actress (1977)