April 14 1775 Benjamin Rush was among those who founded the first American antislavery society. 1828 Noah Webster copyrighted the first edition of his dictionary. 1860 The first pony express rider reached his destination of San Francisco. He left St. Joseph, Mo., on April 3. 1865 Abraham Lincoln was assassinated by John Wilkes Booth. 1894 The first kinetoscope parlor opened in New York City. 1912 Titanic hit the iceberg that would sink her the next morning. 1969 In a record-breaking night at the Academy Awards, a tie between Katherine Hepburn and Barbra Streisand resulted in the two sharing the Best Actress Oscar and Hepburn broke the record as the only actress to win three Best Actress Oscars. 2002 Hugo Chávez returned as president of Venezuela after being forced out of office two days previously. 2003 Abu Abbas, the leader of the terrorist group Palestine Liberation Front when the group hijacked the liner Achille Lauro, was captured by U.S. forces in Iraq. 2010 An explosion in the Eyjafjallajokull volcano in Iceland results in a volcanic ash plume in the atmosphere over northern and central Europe. Air travel in the region is halted for several days. Birthdays Anne Sullivan Macy American educator, friend, and teacher of Helen Keller (1866) Arnold Joseph Toynbee historian (1889) John Gielgud actor (1904) Francois Duvalier dictator of Haiti (1907) Loretta Lynn singer (1935) Sarah Michelle Gellar actress (1977)