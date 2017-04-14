FHSU Sports Information Department

Fort Hays State Softball will host a pair of home doubleheaders this weekend at Tiger Stadium in Hays. FHSU faces Missouri Western on Friday, starting at 2 pm, then Northwest Missouri State on Saturday, beginning at 12 pm.

The Tigers go into the weekend at 11-35 overall and 4-16 in the MIAA. After winning their first two conference games of the season, FHSU went on a 14-game losing skid in conference play before splitting doubleheaders with Emporia State and Washburn this past weekend.

Missouri Western sits at 28-14 overall and 7-7 in the MIAA. The Griffons have won their last three contests against the Tigers after sweeping the regular season doubleheader in St. Joseph last year. Two years ago, the teams split the regular season conference doubleheader in Hays.

Northwest Missouri State enters the weekend with a record of 20-14 overall and 11-5 in the MIAA. The Bearcats will play at Nebraska-Kearney on Friday before heading down to Hays. The Bearcats have also claimed their last three contests against the Tigers, all coming last season with a doubleheader sweep in Maryville and a win in the MIAA Tournament. FHSU and NWMSU split the last doubleheader in Hays in 2015.

The Tigers are currently in the middle of a 10-game homestand. They dropped the first two contests of the stretch to Central Oklahoma on Tuesday.