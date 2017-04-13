April 13

1598

The Edict of Nantes gave religious tolerance to the Huguenots in France.

1742

Handel’s Messiah was first publicly performed in Dublin, Ireland.

1964

Sidney Poitier became the first African-American to win the Academy Award for best actor.

1970

Apollo 13 announced “Houston, we’ve got a problem,” when an oxygen tank burst on the way to the Moon.

1975

Civil War began in Lebanon when gunmen killed 4 Christian Phalangists who retaliated by killing 27 Palestinians.

1997

Tiger Woods became the youngest person to win the Masters Tournament and the first of African descent to win a major golf title.

2004

Barry Bonds hit his 661st homer, passing Willie Mays to take third place on the lifetime list.

2012

Kwangmyŏngsŏng-3, a North Korean Earth observation satellite, exploded shortly after its launch. The U.S. and other countries called the launch a violation of United Nations Security Council rules.

Birthdays

Thomas Jefferson

American president (1743)

Butch Cassidy

outlaw (1866)

Samuel Beckett

playwright (1906)

Eudora Welty

novelist (1909)

Ben Nighthorse Campbell

U.S. senator (1933)

Seamus Heaney

poet (1939)