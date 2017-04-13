Today In History tmnstaff April 13, 2017 today April 13 1598 The Edict of Nantes gave religious tolerance to the Huguenots in France. 1742 Handel’s Messiah was first publicly performed in Dublin, Ireland. 1964 Sidney Poitier became the first African-American to win the Academy Award for best actor. 1970 Apollo 13 announced “Houston, we’ve got a problem,” when an oxygen tank burst on the way to the Moon. 1975 Civil War began in Lebanon when gunmen killed 4 Christian Phalangists who retaliated by killing 27 Palestinians. 1997 Tiger Woods became the youngest person to win the Masters Tournament and the first of African descent to win a major golf title. 2004 Barry Bonds hit his 661st homer, passing Willie Mays to take third place on the lifetime list. 2012 Kwangmyŏngsŏng-3, a North Korean Earth observation satellite, exploded shortly after its launch. The U.S. and other countries called the launch a violation of United Nations Security Council rules. Birthdays Thomas Jefferson American president (1743) Butch Cassidy outlaw (1866) Samuel Beckett playwright (1906) Eudora Welty novelist (1909) Ben Nighthorse Campbell U.S. senator (1933) Seamus Heaney poet (1939) ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Related Sound Off! Cancel reply