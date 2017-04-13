The students at FHSU never cease to amaze me. Whether it be helping other students or the people of Hays, most students are generally willing to help each other in some way. That mentality on top of 15+ credit hours of school and 20+ hours of work a week (for most students) is a pretty busy way to live. Nursing students have it particularly rough; hard classes, long days and sometimes very unwilling patients. But, even in the most adverse situations, FHSU nursing students prove to be some of the most knowledgeable and willing to help in dire situations.

Maybe I should add some context. Last week my Elements of Statistics class was taking a particularly hard exam. About half way through the class though, a student sudden fell out of his desk and started to seize on the floor. Like most students I didn’t realize what was going on until the instructor noticed. We quickly got up and moved our desks out of the way so the instructor could get to the student. Immediately following her though, was a student. No one told that student to help the instructor, no one made him get up to help. But he took control of the situation, and was able to tell the instructor what they needed to do. He safely put the student on his side (who was regaining consciousness at that moment), while another student was calling 911. To add to that, another student was asking him questions about the student’s pulse and eyes; double checking his work, just in case he missed something.

Luckily, the student got up, and was able to walk and talk. The instructor took him out into the hall and we continued our exams. On Monday, I was able to catch up with the instructor in hallway, and she said the student was just having blood sugar problems; he hadn’t eaten enough in the day/hours before the class. I am sure dehydration also played a role; but it’s nice to hear that this incident ended in an happy-ish way.

Now, imagine that situation without a nursing student around – or without a knowledgeable instructor. There are so many rumors around epilepsy and seizures in general that are false and could potentially hurt the person. Or imagine the situation becoming worse, then the nursing students may have had enough knowledge to at least stabilize the person before EMS arrive.

Really this article is a thank you note to those students that helped the instructor and the nursing department in general. Sometimes I think those students and instructors are underappreciated; but from someone who doesn’t know anything about helping someone medically, you are very much appreciated.

For TMN, I am Tim Abrams.