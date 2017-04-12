FHSU Sports Information Department

KEARNEY, Neb. – The Fort Hays State baseball team dropped a mid-week MIAA contest to Nebraska-Kearney Tuesday evening (April 11), 6-4. The Tigers dip to 9-26 this season and 2-20 in the conference while the Lopers improve to 12-23 on the year and 5-17 in league play.

Both sides were gifted chances all evening, with the Tigers giving up six free bases on walks or hit by pitches and UNK making five errors in the field. Though the Tigers outhit UNK 8-6, FHSU was unable to capitalize on enough opportunities, leaving nine runners on base.

The Tigers grabbed an early lead after Jake Lanferman beat out an infield single in the top of the first. Trevor Hughes drove him in with a two-out double to center later in the inning.

The Lopers responded in the second, tying the score at one before grabbing a 4-1 lead with a trio of runs in the third. FHSU answered right back, plating two runs in the fourth to close within one. Cody Starkel led off with a single before moving to third on a base knock from Cody Basgall. Dayton Pomeroy followed with a RBI groundout, plating Starkel. Basgall then came in to score when Bryce Witchurch reached on a throwing error, closing the gap to 4-3.

Fort Hays State then knotted things up at four with another run in the top of the fifth. Lanferman reached on another infield single before swiping second base, his 12th steal of the year. Hughes came through with another two-out base hit, singling to left field to drive in Lanferman.

UNK bounced back with runs in the sixth and the seventh, holding the Tigers scoreless over the final four innings to win 6-4.

Austin Weiser (0-1) took the loss after giving up one run in his longest outing of the season, scattering two hits and one walk across four innings of work. Making his first start as a Tiger, Zac Rothert worked into the third inning, giving up four runs on three hits and three walks in two-plus innings on the bump. Easton Palmer finished things off for the Tigers, tossing the final two innings and giving up one run on one hit.

Lanferman finished the day 3-for-4 with two runs scored, his fourth multi-hit game over the last five contests. Ty Redington extended his hitting streak to 15 games with a single in the third inning. Trevor Hughes went 2-for-4 with two RBI.

The Tigers will now travel to St. Joseph, Mo. to face off with Missouri Western in a three-game series beginning Thursday (April 13). Stay tuned to fhsuathletics.com and @fhsuathletics on Twitter for any schedule changes.