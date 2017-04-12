FHSU Sports Information Department

HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State softball dropped a pair of games to MIAA-leading Central Oklahoma on Tuesday (April 11). The Tigers played six strong innings in game one only to give up five runs in the seventh inning, falling 7-2. That outburst propelled the powerful Broncho offense to a 14-0 victory in game two. The Tigers now sit at 11-35 on the year and 4-16 in the MIAA, while the Bronchos improve to 36-8 overall and 16-4 in the conference.

Game 1: Central Oklahoma 7, Fort Hays State 2

Tiger starter Hailey Chapman got things going with two solid frames in the circle, striking out the side in order in the first before following that up with another one-two-three inning in the second.

The Tigers struck for the first run of the game in the home half of the second thanks to a solo shot off the bat of Tess Gray. Not only did the homer put the Tigers out in front 1-0, it tied the freshman catcher with teammates Candace Bollig and Veronica Knittig for the team lead with 22 RBI on the year.

The lead did not last long, however, as the Bronchos tied things up at one on a Tiger error in the third inning.

FHSU regained the lead in the fifth when they used some small ball to manufacture a run. Bailey Boxberger led off the inning with a four-pitch walk before Claudia Vazquez came into pinch-run at first. Kylie Strand followed with a perfect bunt out in front of the plate, beating out what was going to be a sacrifice bunt. Jeni Mohr then advanced the runners to second and third with a successful sacrifice bunt to the pitcher. The Tigers then chose to lay down a bunt in the third-consecutive at bat, with leadoff hitter Bailey Kennedy placing the ball to the right of the pitcher. The throw came home but had no chance to beat Vazquez, completing a perfectly executed suicide squeeze.

The Bronchos once again evened the score in the following half inning, tying the game at two. With the bases loaded, a sharp single off the bat of Ashleigh Tramel plated a run. The third base coach attempted to send another runner home on the base knock, but Kennedy charged hard on contact and threw a strike to the plate, nailing the go-ahead runner.

The upset from the Tigers would not come to pass, however, as the best offense in the country woke up for five runs in the seventh inning. Fort Hays State would go down in order in the bottom of the seventh, giving the Bronchos a 7-2 victory.

Chapman (6-19) pitched all seven innings for the Tigers and looked outstanding over the first six frames. She ended the day giving up six earned runs on nine hits, five walks, and nine strikeouts.

Game 2: Central Oklahoma 14, Fort Hays State 0 (5 innings)

Central Oklahoma opened the nightcap right where they left off in game one, plating seven runs in the first inning. Tiger starter Carrie Clark struggled in the circle out of the gate, failing to record an out after facing five batters. Chapman entered the game in relief and allowed two more runs in the frame, one of which was unearned. The Bronchos then scored seven more runs over the next three frames before being shutout in the fifth.

The Tigers could not get anything going offensively, scattering six hits over five innings. Kennedy led the way with two knocks, including a double, while Knittig, Gray, Strand and Mohr all recorded singles.

Clarke (5-12) took the loss in the circle for the Tigers. After reentering the game with two outs in the fourth, she ended with a stat line of 1.1 innings pitched, giving up five runs (four earned), with one walk and one strikeout. Chapman tossed two innings more innings in game two, giving up three runs (two earned) on six hits, also recording one walk and one strikeout. Lexi Kimminau also made a relief appearance, tossing 1.2 innings and surrendering six runs (three earned).

The Tigers will continue their home stand this Friday (April 14) when they square off with Missouri Western for a pair of games beginning at 2 p.m.