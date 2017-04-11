April 11

1814

Napoleon was exiled to the island of Elba.

1899

The treaty ending the Spanish-American War took effect.

1921

Iowa imposed the first state cigarette tax.

1945

Allies liberated Buchenwald concentration camp.

1951

President Harry Truman fired General Douglas McArthur.

1968

President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the 1968 Civil Rights Act.

1979

Ugandan dictator Idi Amin was overthrown.

1981

President Ronald Reagan returned to the White House after he was shot in an assassination attempt.

2007

Science-fiction writer Kurt Vonnegut died in New York City at age 84.

Birthdays

Charles Evans Hughes

American statesman and jurist (1862)

Dean Acheson

statesman (1893)

Percy Lavon Julian

chemist (1899)

Oleg Cassini

fashion designer (1913)