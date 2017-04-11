Today In History tmnstaff April 11, 2017 today April 11 1814 Napoleon was exiled to the island of Elba. 1899 The treaty ending the Spanish-American War took effect. 1921 Iowa imposed the first state cigarette tax. 1945 Allies liberated Buchenwald concentration camp. 1951 President Harry Truman fired General Douglas McArthur. 1968 President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the 1968 Civil Rights Act. 1979 Ugandan dictator Idi Amin was overthrown. 1981 President Ronald Reagan returned to the White House after he was shot in an assassination attempt. 2007 Science-fiction writer Kurt Vonnegut died in New York City at age 84. Birthdays Charles Evans Hughes American statesman and jurist (1862) Dean Acheson statesman (1893) Percy Lavon Julian chemist (1899) Oleg Cassini fashion designer (1913) ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Related Sound Off! Cancel reply