April 11

1814
Napoleon was exiled to the island of Elba.

1899
The treaty ending the Spanish-American War took effect.

1921
Iowa imposed the first state cigarette tax.

1945
Allies liberated Buchenwald concentration camp.

1951
President Harry Truman fired General Douglas McArthur.

1968
President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the 1968 Civil Rights Act.

1979
Ugandan dictator Idi Amin was overthrown.

1981
President Ronald Reagan returned to the White House after he was shot in an assassination attempt.

2007
Science-fiction writer Kurt Vonnegut died in New York City at age 84.

Birthdays

Charles Evans Hughes
American statesman and jurist (1862)

Dean Acheson
statesman (1893)

Percy Lavon Julian
chemist (1899)

Oleg Cassini
fashion designer (1913)

