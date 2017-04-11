FHSU Sports Information Department

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State track and field student-athlete Dillando Allotey has been named the MIAA Co-Track Athlete of the Week, announced Monday by the league office.

The senior earned the honor after posting a pair of NCAA Division II provisional marks last weekend (April 8) at the Friends Invitational in Wichita, Kan. The sprinter ran the 100m dash in 10.42 before winning the 200m dash in 21.14. His time in the 200m dash is the fastest in the conference to date. Allotey now sits in seventh in the country in the 100m and eighth in the 200m rankings.

Allotey and the rest of the Tigers will be back in action this Saturday (April 15) when they travel to the UNK Loper Invitational in Kearney, Neb.