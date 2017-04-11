Election Day: An Exclusive Interview with Emily Brandt & Brent Hirsch

SGA President Emily Brandt and Vice President Brent Hirsch stepped into the TMN studio at Hammond Hall to talk about this Wednesday’s ballot, raising the student fees for SGA to $0.55 per credit hour, the new gun policy and more. TMN’s Richard Kerr has the exclusive scoop here, only on TMN.

