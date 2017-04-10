April 10

1790

The U.S. patent system was formed.

1849

The safety pin was patented by Walter Hunt, in New York.

1866

The American Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) was chartered.

1912

Titanic set sail on its fateful voyage.

1947

Branch Rickey of the Brooklyn Dodgers announced that Jackie Robinson had signed with the team.

1963

The atomic-powered submarine Thresher sank off Cape Cod, Mass.

1970

Paul McCartney announced the official split of the Beatles.

1974

Israeli prime minister Golda Meir announced her resignation.

1998

The Northern Ireland “Good Friday Accord” was reached.

2003

The U.S. House passed the “Amber Alert” bill. It provided a system for alerting the public about missing or abducted children.

Birthdays

Matthew C. Perry

naval officer (1794)

William Booth

religious leader (1829)

Joseph Pulitzer

American newspaper publisher (1847)

Frances Perkins

U.S. Secretary of Labor (1882)

Dolores Huerta

labor leader (1930)