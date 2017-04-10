Today In History tmnstaff April 10, 2017 today April 10 1790 The U.S. patent system was formed. 1849 The safety pin was patented by Walter Hunt, in New York. 1866 The American Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) was chartered. 1912 Titanic set sail on its fateful voyage. 1947 Branch Rickey of the Brooklyn Dodgers announced that Jackie Robinson had signed with the team. 1963 The atomic-powered submarine Thresher sank off Cape Cod, Mass. 1970 Paul McCartney announced the official split of the Beatles. 1974 Israeli prime minister Golda Meir announced her resignation. 1998 The Northern Ireland “Good Friday Accord” was reached. 2003 The U.S. House passed the “Amber Alert” bill. It provided a system for alerting the public about missing or abducted children. Birthdays Matthew C. Perry naval officer (1794) William Booth religious leader (1829) Joseph Pulitzer American newspaper publisher (1847) Frances Perkins U.S. Secretary of Labor (1882) Dolores Huerta labor leader (1930) ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Related Sound Off! Cancel reply