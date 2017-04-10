April 10

1790
The U.S. patent system was formed.

1849
The safety pin was patented by Walter Hunt, in New York.

1866
The American Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) was chartered.

1912
Titanic set sail on its fateful voyage.

1947
Branch Rickey of the Brooklyn Dodgers announced that Jackie Robinson had signed with the team.

1963
The atomic-powered submarine Thresher sank off Cape Cod, Mass.

1970
Paul McCartney announced the official split of the Beatles.

1974
Israeli prime minister Golda Meir announced her resignation.

1998
The Northern Ireland “Good Friday Accord” was reached.

2003
The U.S. House passed the “Amber Alert” bill. It provided a system for alerting the public about missing or abducted children.

Birthdays

Matthew C. Perry
naval officer (1794)

William Booth
religious leader (1829)

Joseph Pulitzer
American newspaper publisher (1847)

Frances Perkins
U.S. Secretary of Labor (1882)

Dolores Huerta
labor leader (1930)

