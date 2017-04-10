FHSU Sports Information Department

BOLIVAR, Mo. – The Fort Hays State tennis team wrapped up MIAA play with an 8-1 loss against 16th-ranked Southwest Baptist Sunday afternoon (April 9). The Tigers now sit at 10-10 on the season and 1-8 in the MIAA while SBU improves to 16-2 overall and 8-1 in league play.

Natalie Lubbers was the lone Tiger to capture a point on the day, winning in straight sets at No. 2 singles, 6-4, 6-2. Haley Weidemann kept things close at the No. 6 spot, falling 6-4, 6-2. The doubles team of Nicole Lubbers and Jessica Johnson had the best shot in doubles action, dropping the No. 3 match 8-4.

Southwest Baptist clinched the No. 2 seed in the MIAA Tournament with the win, while the Tigers will finish one spot away from reaching the tournament in ninth.