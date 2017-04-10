Tiger Tennis Falls to No. 16 Southwest Baptist Fort Hays State Athletics April 10, 2017 Sports, Tennis FHSU Sports Information Department BOLIVAR, Mo. – The Fort Hays State tennis team wrapped up MIAA play with an 8-1 loss against 16th-ranked Southwest Baptist Sunday afternoon (April 9). The Tigers now sit at 10-10 on the season and 1-8 in the MIAA while SBU improves to 16-2 overall and 8-1 in league play. Natalie Lubbers was the lone Tiger to capture a point on the day, winning in straight sets at No. 2 singles, 6-4, 6-2. Haley Weidemann kept things close at the No. 6 spot, falling 6-4, 6-2. The doubles team of Nicole Lubbers and Jessica Johnson had the best shot in doubles action, dropping the No. 3 match 8-4. Southwest Baptist clinched the No. 2 seed in the MIAA Tournament with the win, while the Tigers will finish one spot away from reaching the tournament in ninth. ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Related Sound Off! Cancel reply