FHSU offers multiple awards to be handed out at the end of the year to those deserving of the title. Similar to the Torch Award and the Pilot Award, academic advisors can receive the Navigator Award. The Navigator Award was established in 1998 by the Student Government Association to honor the most outstanding academic advisor for the school year. The guidelines for this award are based on how closely the advisor follows the university goals for advising. All advisors are eligible for this award and previous winners are eligible after a 5-year waiting period. Graduating seniors nominate and interview the candidates. The past five winners are listed below: April Terry, 2016 Jessica Heronemus, 2015 Karrie Simpson Voth, 2014 Scott Jones, 2013 Cole Engel, 2012 For TMN, I am Jordan Hester.