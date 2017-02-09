FHSU Sports Information Department

Fort Hays State Softball heads to the Lone Star State this Friday and Saturday (Feb. 10-11) to open the 2017 season. The Tigers will be playing five games in the WT Invitational, hosted by West Texas A&M in Canyon, Texas. The tournament was originally scheduled to last through Sunday, but due to forecasted weather, the tournament has been shortened to just two days.

The Tigers will see a pair of Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference members on Friday to open the season.

FHSU vs. Chadron State – 10 am

The Tigers face Chadron State at 10 am to open the season. Back in 2006 when FHSU was still a member of the RMAC, Chadron State had yet to start a softball program at the NCAA Division II level. That program began right after the Tigers became members of the MIAA in 2006-07, so this will be the first time the Eagles and Tigers meet in softball. Chadron State is 1-5 overall so far this season.

FHSU vs. Fort Lewis – 2 pm

The Tigers last played Fort Lewis in 2010 when the Tigers won 5-4. The Tigers own a three-game win streak against the Skyhawks going back to the 2006 season. FHSU and FLC have met twice since the final year of RMAC membership for FHSU. Like the Tigers, this weekend is the opening of the season for the Skyhawks.

On Saturday the Tigers have two games slated against Lone Star Conference opponents, and one against fellow MIAA member Missouri Southern, which will be a non-conference contest.

FHSU vs. Cameron – 10 am

FHSU starts the day off with Cameron University at 10 am. The Tigers and Aggies have not played since the 2008 season when the Aggies claimed a doubleheader sweep in Hays. Cameron has won the last six meetings in the all-time series, while FHSU won the first four. The Aggies are 5-3 overall so far this season.

FHSU vs. Missouri Southern – 2 pm

At 2 pm, FHSU takes on Missouri Southern. The Tigers split the regular season meeting with the Lions last year. MSSU finished ninth in the MIAA last year. The Lions are 1-5 overall so far this year.

FHSU vs. West Texas A&M – 6 pm

At 6 pm, the Tigers take on No. 4 ranked West Texas A&M. The Lady Buffs advanced to the NCAA Division II Championship last year (final 8) and finished 59-5 overall. West Texas A&M was the 2014 NCAA Division II Softball National Champion. WTAMU is off to a 5-0 start so far this year.