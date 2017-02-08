Looking for a way to make some money and gain some great experience this summer? Nex-Generation Round Up for Youth, Inc., is currently accepting applications for this year’s student internship program, which runs from May 3 through August 4. Through this program, the organization will match more than 30 college and high school students with local businesses throughout northwest and north central Kansas for paid internships.

Nex-Generation’s goal is to give students hands-on experiences in a variety of professions and encourage them to remain in or return home to prosper. “We are ecstatic to be offering such a wide variety of professions, including community and economic development, travel and tourism, civil engineering, architecture, landscaping, non-profits, library science, administrative, telecommunications, information technology, marketing, social media, plumbing, banking, medical, agriculture, animal health, meat processing, youth development, customer service…. It’s an incredible lineup,” said Nex-Generation Round Up for Youth’s Executive Director Jacque Beckman.

Interns are hired directly by participating, local businesses. “While the majority of the time will be spent with their respective businesses, interns can expect to get together at least three times,” Beckman said. “They will attend orientation on May 30, a field trip on June 30, and a focus group on August 4.”

Students age 16 and over who live or attend school in northwest or north central Kansas may apply. The application and eligibility requirements are on the Web at www.nex-generation.org. Applications are due March 31, 2017.

Participating businesses include: Cheyenne County Development Corporation (St. Francis); City of Norton (Norton); Cunningham Telephone & Cable (Beloit); Colby Community College (Colby); CCC Endowment Foundation (Colby); Dane G. Hansen & K-State Research and Extension in conjunction with Lincoln County Economic Development Foundation, Oberlin-Decatur Economic Development and Chamber, and the City of Norton (Lincoln, Oberlin, and Norton); Fabrizius Plumbing (WaKeeney); Farmers Bank of Osborne (Osborne); Graham County Hospital (Hill City); Grinnell Locker Plant (Grinnell); Hoxie Feedyard (Hoxie); Lincoln – USD 298 (Lincoln); Midwest Energy, Inc. (Hays); Nex-Generation Round Up for Youth, Inc. (Lenora/Hill City/Hays); Nex-Tech (Lenora/Norton and Hays); Northwest Kansas Library System (Norton); Norton County Community Foundation (Norton); Osborne County Memorial Hospital (Osborne); Phillips County Chamber of Commerce and Convention and Visitor’s Bureau (Phillipsburg); Rush County Memorial Hospital (LaCrosse); Shiloh Vineyard (WaKeeney); Smith County Memorial Hospital (Smith Center); Tri-State Antique Engine and Thresher Association (Bird City); Waddell & Reed, Inc. (Hill City/Hays); and Western Cooperative Electric (WaKeeney).

For TMN, I am Raven Dick.