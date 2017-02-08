FHSU Sports Information Department

HAYS, Kan. – The Fort Hays State baseball team will play in its home opener this weekend against New Mexico Highlands at Larks Park. The three-game series will begin with a 2 p.m. first pitch Friday (Feb. 10) and continue through Sunday (Feb. 12). Saturday’s matchup will also start at 2 p.m. with Sunday’s matinee beginning at noon.

The Tigers opened the season 0-3 in Alva, Okla. last weekend, dropping a pair of 4-2 pitcher’s duels before going down 13-3 in the final game of the weekend. New Mexico Highlands is also 0-3 on the young season after being swept by West Texas A&M.

Fort Hays State revived the rivalry with its former Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference rival last season, playing a three-game series in Las Vegas, N.M. to open the season. The Tigers took two of the three games in the first meeting between the schools since FHSU moved to the MIAA in 2006. The Tigers have a strong 47-20 advantage in the all-time series.

Jared Bogosian was one of four Tigers to record multiple hits last weekend, batting a team-best .333. Trevor Hughes has the only FHSU home run so far this season, tying for the team lead with two runs and two RBI. Nine different Tigers took to the mound last weekend, including Sam Capps throwing 3.2 innings out of the bullpen and giving up just two unearned runs. The junior struck out four batters, equaling Ben Ramberg’s total to lead the team.

The Cowboys were led offensively by Frankie Silva’s .455 batting average (5-of-11) and two home runs from Jeremy McCarty. NMHU sent 13 pitchers to the rubber in its first three games. Dakota Pacheco gave up three runs, all unearned, in five innings as the number two starter, striking out five batters.

A seven-game homestand will continue for the Tigers Wednesday (Feb. 15) against Oklahoma-Panhandle State at 2 p.m.