On this date in: 1693 A charter was granted for the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Va. 1837 The Senate selected Richard Mentor Johnson of Kentucky as vice president after no candidate received a majority of electoral votes. 1904 The Russo-Japanese War began. 1910 The Boy Scouts of America was incorporated. 1915 D.W. Griffith’s silent movie epic about the Civil War, “The Birth of a Nation,” premiered in Los Angeles. 1922 President Warren G. Harding had a radio installed in the White House. 1924 The first execution by gas in the United States took place at the Nevada State Prison in Carson City. 1968 Three college students died in a confrontation with highway patrolmen in Orangeburg, S.C., during a civil rights protest against a whites-only bowling alley. AP Photo 1971 NASDAQ, the world’s first electronic stock exchange, held its first trading day. 1993 General Motors sued NBC, alleging that the program “Dateline NBC” had rigged two crashes to show that GM pickups were prone to fires. (NBC settled the lawsuit the following day.) 1999 The Senate heard closing arguments in President Bill Clinton’s impeachment trial. 2007 Model and tabloid sensation Anna Nicole Smith died at age 39 of an accidental drug overdose. 2010 Michael Jackson’s personal physician, Dr. Conrad Murray, pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of the pop superstar in Los Angeles Superior Court. (Murray was convicted and sentenced to four years in jail.)

Today’s Birthdays: Chicago Bears head coach John Fox turns 62 years old today. AP Photo/Ed Andrieski Name Profession Age Jack Larson Actor (“Adventures of Superman”) 89 John Williams Composer, conductor 85 Ted Koppel Broadcast journalist 77 Nick Nolte Actor 76 Robert Klein Comedian 75 Creed Bratton Actor (“The Office”) 74 Brooke Adams Actress 68 Vince Neil Rock singer (Motley Crue) 56 Lisa Jackson Former EPA administrator 55 Mary McCormack Actress 48 Alonzo Mourning Basketball player 47 Seth Green Actor 43 Cecily Strong Actress, comedian (“Saturday Night Live”) 33 Actress Mary Steenburgen turns 64 years old today. AP Photo/Peter Kramer