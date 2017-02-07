On this date in: 1812 Author Charles Dickens was born in Portsmouth, England. AP Photo 1944 Germany launched a counteroffensive at Anzio, Italy, during World War II. 1962 President John F. Kennedy imposed a full trade embargo on Cuba.. 1974 The island nation of Grenada won independence from Britain. 1984 Space shuttle astronauts Bruce McCandless II and Robert L. Stewart went on the first untethered space walk. 1986 Haitian President-for-Life Jean-Claude Duvalier fled his country, ending 28 years of family rule. 1990 The Soviet Union’s Communist Party gave up its monopoly on power by agreeing to let other political parties compete for control of the country. 1991 Jean-Bertrand Aristide was sworn in as Haiti’s first democratically elected president. 1992 European Community members signed the Maastricht Treaty, which led to creation of the euro. 1995 Ramzi Yousef, the alleged mastermind of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing, was arrested in Islamabad, Pakistan. 1999 Jordan’s King Hussein died at age 63. 2011 AOL Inc. announced the $315 million purchase of The Huffington Post website. 2012 A federal appeals court ruled California’s ban on same-sex marriage unconstitutional.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor James Spader turns 57 years old today. AP Photo/Dan Steinberg Name Profession Age Gay Talese Author 85 John Hickenlooper Governor of Colorado 65 Garth Brooks Country singer 55 Eddie Izzard Actor, comedian 55 Steve Nash Basketball player 43 Ashton Kutcher Actor (“Two and a Half Men”) 39 Tina Majorino Actress 32 Comedian Chris Rock turns 52 years old today. AP Photo/Matt Sayles