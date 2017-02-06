FHSU Sports Information Department

Fort Hays State women’s track and field squad split up to compete at a pair of events over the weekend (Feb. 2-3). Some of the squad ventured to Lincoln, Neb., where they competed at the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational, while the other half went to Kearney, Neb., to compete at the UNK Indoor Invitational.

In Lincoln, a pair of upperclassmen, Micki Krezesinski and Kelly Wycoff, turned in a pair of record-breaking performances. First Krzesinski picked up a provisional mark and third-place finish in the 5000-meter run with a time of 17:20.02. It shattered her old record of 17:34.43 set last year. Her provisional time has her ranked 15th on the national performance list. She then proceeded to break her FHSU record in the 3000-meter run, crossing the finish line in 10:04.01. She topped her old mark by more than five seconds.

Kelly Wycoff set a new school in the 400 meters with a time of 57.07, breaking Leeanne Grace’s 14-year old mark of 58.12. She finished 15th overall in the race and was just shy of a provisional mark by .06 seconds.

In Kearney the Tigers had four individuals win their respective events. Yessenia Gonzalez picked up a win in the mile run with a time of 5:29. Yamoudji Diarra claimed a win in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:01.15. Courtney Nemechek won the 600-yard run in 1:33.30 and Kylee Poague won the pentathlon with a score of 3,189.

Poague also placed second in the 60-meter hurdles in 9.49 seconds and second in the 600-yard run in 1:33.50. Teammate Lucy Giles who took second place in the pentathlon with 2695 points. Selam Ball was second in the pole vault with a provisional mark effort of 11-feet, 7.75 inches, but was three inches shy of her best mark of the season. Allie Frisbie placed second in the triple jump at 35-feet, 6-inches.

The Tigers compete next week in Seward, Neb. at the Concordia Indoor Invitational (Feb. 10).