FHSU Sports Information Department MARSHALL, Mo. – Fort Hays State senior Anthony Calderon competed at the Missouri Valley College Open on Saturday (Feb. 3) and turned in a third-place finish at 141 pounds. After a bye in the first round, he suffered a major decision loss at the hands of AJ Binder from Missouri Valley, 9-1. From there he scorched through the consolation bracket winning his next four matches. The first came thanks to an 8-0 major decision over Central Baptist's Paul Acuna. He followed that up with a tight 7-5 decision over Baker University's Juan Rivera to advance to the consolation semifinals. He advanced to the third-place bout after pinning Nick Smith (unattached) in 4:18. In the third-place bout, Calderon picked up his fourth win of the day thanks to another tight decision, 5-3 over Missouri Valley's Jimmy Carpenter. With the 4-1 day, Calderon improved his record to 8-5 on the year, while winning five of his last six matches.