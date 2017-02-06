FHSU Sports Information Department

EDMOND, Okla. – Fort Hays State, ranked 16th nationally, dropped to 5-5 overall and 2-2 in the MIAA on Sunday (Feb. 5), suffering a defeat by the score of 30-9 at the hands of seventh-ranked Central Oklahoma. The Bronchos improved to 18-0 overall and 5-0 in the conference.

Tigers jumped out to an early 3-0 lead thanks to a 3-2 decision by Conrad Cole in the 125-pound bout. In the following 133-pound bout, the Bronchos evened the score at 3-3 with a decision victory of their own.

The Tigers regained the lead once again thanks to a come-from-behind decision by 10th-ranked Brandon Ball at 141 pounds. Falling behind 8-2 early, Ball fought back in the final two periods to win 11-8. It was the last lead in the team score FHSU would enjoy.

In the 149-pound bout, UCO jumped into the lead for good with a pin. The Bronchos extended their lead to 12-6 after the 157-pound bout of Bryan Dutton and Greg Tooley resulted in a 6-3 decision for Dutton.

UCO quickly doubled its points and led 24-6 with a pin in the 165-pound bout and a forfeit by the Tigers at 174. In the 184-pound match, Rakim Dean lost at the hands of Gage Stallworth in an 11-5 decision making the score 27-6.

With the match in hand for UCO, the final two tiger wrestlers still had pride and individual records on the line. In the 197-pound bout, No. 2 ranked Jon Inman faced No. 3 ranked Greg Wilson. Wilson got a late takedown in the third period to pick up a 3-1 decision, giving Inman his first loss of the season. It evened the count between the wrestlers for the season as Inman got the best of Wilson early in the year.

Christian Lance picked up the third win of the day for the Tigers in the heavyweight bout, making the final score 30-9. Lance, the No. 9 wrestler at 285 pounds, faced Evan McGee. Both scored escape points early in the second and third periods to send the match to overtime at 1-1. Lance eventually came out victorious in a marathon that went to the second tiebreak period. Lance claimed the win thanks to more riding time advantage in the tiebreak session.

The Tigers will wrap up the dual season on Thursday (Feb. 9) when they travel to Kearney, Neb. to take on No. 2 ranked Nebraska-Kearney. Wrestling is scheduled to begin at 7 pm.