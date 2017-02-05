FHSU Sports Information Department

ALVA, Okla. – The Fort Hays State baseball team wrapped up the opening weekend with a 13-3 loss against Northwestern Oklahoma State Saturday afternoon (Feb. 4). The Tigers are now 0-3 in the young season, with the Rangers improving to 2-1 overall.

The Tigers jumped in front early, with the first three batters of the game coming around to score. NWOSU got one back in the bottom half of the first before taking the lead for good with four runs in the second inning. The Rangers didn’t stop there, tacking on two runs in the third, four in the fourth and two more in the fifth inning.

Jake Lanferman finished 2-for-3 on the day, legging out an RBI triple to left in his first at bat before singling through the left side in the third. Nick Hammeke also connected with his first extra-base hit of the season, going 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.

Ty Redington opened the game by drawing a walk, quickly coming around to score on Hammeke’s double to right center. Lanferman followed with his triple, plating Hammeke. Trevor Hughes picked up an RBI groundout in the next at bat, and four batters into the game the Tigers led 3-0. After the Rangers went to the bullpen, the Tiger bats went cold, scattering four hits over the next 6.2 innings.

Free bases poisoned the Tiger pitching, with a total of four errors, three walks, four hit-by-pitches and two balks being recorded in the game. Connor Boyer took the loss after giving up three earned runs across 1.2 innings of work, striking out two Ranger batters.

The Tigers will return to Hays for their home opener next weekend against New Mexico Highlands. The three-game series will begin Friday (Feb. 10) at 2 p.m. at Larks Park.