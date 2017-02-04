FHSU Sports Information Department

ALVA, Okla. – The Fort Hays State baseball team opened the 2017 season Friday afternoon (Feb. 3) with a doubleheader at Northwestern Oklahoma State’s Glass Family Field at Myers Stadium. The Tigers fell to Northwest Missouri State, 4-2, before dropping another 4-2 decision to host NWOSU. It was the first action of the season for all three teams.

Northwest Missouri State 4, Fort Hays State 2

The Tigers opened the season with a neutral site, non-conference contest against Northwest Missouri State. The Bearcats scored two runs on an error in the eighth inning that proved to be the difference, winning 4-2. Fort Hays State was limited to just three hits in the game.

Alex Ruxlow got the start on the bump for the Tigers, tossing four effective innings but picking up the loss. The junior gave up a pair of runs on six hits, striking out one while stranding five runners on base. Trevor Hughes scored both runs for the Tigers, crossing the plate in the second after drawing a leadoff walk and crushing the first FHSU home run of the season in the ninth inning. Sam Capps tossed 3.2 innings out of the bullpen, giving up two unearned runs while striking out four batters and allowing four baserunners (three walks, one hit).

Northwest got on the board first, taking advantage of a leadoff double in the bottom of the first. The Bearcat cleanup hitter singled to center to score the run but was gunned down by Jake Lanferman after trying to stretch the hit into a double.

The Tigers answered quickly, tying the score in the next half-inning. Hughes worked a walk to open the inning and moved up to second after Lanferman reached on an error. Clayton Basgall drew another walk to load up the bases with one out for Jace Bowman. The senior drilled a single to center, driving in Hughes and knotting up the score at one. Bearcat pitcher worked out of the bases-loaded jam by striking out the next two batters, two of his 12 strikeouts on the day.

The Bearcats jumped back in front in the fourth inning via back-to-back singles and a Tiger error in the outfield. Ruxlow later loaded the bases with two outs but limited the damage to one run by inducing a groundout to second.

Capps came in to pitch in the fifth inning, allowing just two baserunners in his first three innings, both on walks. Northwest finally broke through against the junior in the eighth inning when a pair of runs scored on an error. Austin Weiser came on to patch things up for FHSU, forcing a harmless pop up to the catcher to get out of the inning.

Hughes opened the ninth inning with a home run against the Bearcat closer, helping the Tigers claw within 4-2. However, that was the end of the threat with the next three batters going down in order.

Northwestern Oklahoma State 4, Fort Hays State 2

Fort Hays State struggled to get the bats going once again in the nightcap, falling to the Rangers 4-2 on just three hits. The Tigers had their chances against Ranger starter Tomlin Bryce, but they stranded a runner at second three times in the first six innings. Once NWOSU went to the bullpen in the eighth, the Tigers put together a rally to close within one run, but the run was stopped short.

Ben Ramberg started game two for the Tigers, picking up the loss after surrendering three runs on four hits and two walks in 5.2 innings of work. Ryan Ruder made his collegiate debut out of the bullpen, giving up one run on three hits while tossing 1.2 innings. Jace Bowman reached base twice, scoring one run while also stealing a base. Ty Redington scored the other Tiger run after drawing a pair of walks and swiping one bag. Nick Hammeke and Jake Lanferman both drove in one run in the Tiger rally in the eighth inning.

The Rangers broke the scoreless deadlock in the bottom of the third after a pair of singles put runners on with one out. TJ Kassner then drove a triple to left field, scoring a run before the trail runner was gunned down at home plate.

Northwestern Oklahoma State extended its lead in the sixth after Ramberg issued a pair of one-out walks. The ensuing batter knocked a double to left, driving in one run and putting two runners in scoring position. The runner at third scored on a wild pitch two batters later, stretching the lead to 3-0.

After Bryce gave up just one hit and four baserunners over seven innings of work, NWOSU went to the pen to start the eighth. The Tigers immediately capitalized, loading the bases on singles from Bowman and Jared Bogosian and a walk to Redington. Hammeke drove in a run on a fielder’s choice after another pitching change, sending a sharp grounder to third. Hammeke and Redington advanced on a wild pitch before Lanferman closed the gap to 3-2 with a RBI groundout. With the tying run on third, Ranger reliever David Sanchez recorded a strikeout to escape the jam.

The Rangers got one run back right away, stringing together two singles with the help of an FHSU error. Sanchez put down the Tigers in order in the ninth to earn the save.

The Tigers will wrap up the opening weekend with a 3 p.m. contest against Northwestern Oklahoma State Saturday (Feb. 4) before returning home to play New Mexico Highlands in their home opener next weekend, February 10-12.