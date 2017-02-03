FHSU Sports Information Department

Fort Hays State Men’s Basketball tries for the regular season sweep of Washburn on Saturday (Feb. 4) at Lee Arena in Topeka. The women’s and men’s games are both airing live on ESPN3, part of the NCAA Division II Basketball Showcase with the men’s game slated to begin at 7 pm that follows the women’s game at 5 pm.

The Tigers are coming off a five-point road win at Emporia State on Wednesday night. Rob Davis scored a career-high 42 points to help lift the Tigers to victory, shooting 70 percent from the field with seven 3-point field goals. He became the first Tiger in 22 years to reach the 40-point mark. Davis is now just nine points from reaching the 1,000-point mark at FHSU. He has 1,889 points in his collegiate career, Pratt (Kan.) Community College and FHSU combined.

Hadley Gillum has reached double figures in each of the last two games, scoring 14 on Wednesday night at Emporia State. He has 12 double figure games this year and four double-doubles in points and rebounds. One of his four double-doubles this season was against Washburn. Trey O’Neil has shot the ball well of late, going 43.3 percent from beyond the 3-point line and averaging 11.4 points per game over the last five contests.

Fort Hays State defeated Washburn 89-82 in Hays earlier this season. The Tigers are looking to win in Topeka for the first time since the 2010-11 season. FHSU has dropped its last five meetings with Washburn in Lee Arena.

Brady Skeens leads Washburn in both scoring and rebounding, averaging a double-double at 13.5 points and 10.7 rebounds per game.