The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi—the nation’s oldest and most selective all discipline honor society—today announced the start of its annual book drive competition. Established by the Society’s Council of Students, the competition aims to encourage and promote literacy in the communities and campuses served by Phi Kappa Phi’s chapters.

Interested chapters can participate in the competition by hosting a drive to collect books or funds to be applied toward literacy materials. To be eligible, the drives must take place any time between February 1 and April 30, 2017.

“The book drive competition is a fitting extension of the Phi Kappa Phi mission,” said Society Executive Director Dr. Mary Todd. “The competition provides an opportunity for our chapters to engage in service to others while enabling access to resources and opportunities that promote lifelong learning.”

The Phi Kappa Phi chapters that collect the most books or monetary donations will receive a “Little Free Library” to be placed at a location of their choice. Winning chapters will also receive $150 to cover the cost of design materials to personalize the library.

The annual competition, now in its fourth year, has donated nearly 30,000 books to organizations both locally and abroad. Organizations that have received donated books as part of the competition include schools, libraries, hospitals, correctional centers, tutoring and mentoring programs, shelters and more.

To learn more about the competition or to locate your local chapter, visit Phi Kappa Phi Book drive.