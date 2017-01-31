On this date in: 1606 Guy Fawkes, convicted for his part in the Gunpowder Plot against the English Parliament and King James I, was executed. 1797 Composer Franz Schubert was born in Vienna, Austria. 1865 Robert E. Lee was named general-in-chief of the Confederate armies. 1917 Germany announced a policy of unrestricted submarine warfare. 1919 Baseball Hall of Famer Jackie Robinson, who broke the sport’s color barrier in 1947, was born in Cairo, Ga. 1944 U.S. forces invaded the Japanese-held Marshall Islands during World War II. 1945 Private Eddie Slovik became the only U.S. soldier since the Civil War to be executed for desertion. 1949 The first TV daytime soap opera, “These Are My Children,” was broadcast by the NBC station in Chicago. 1950 President Harry S. Truman announced that he had ordered development of the hydrogen bomb. 1971 Astronauts Alan B. Shepard Jr., Edgar D. Mitchell and Stuart A. Roosa blasted off aboard Apollo 14 on the third successful manned mission to the moon. 1990 McDonald’s Corp. opened its first fast-food restaurant in Moscow. 2000 An Alaska Airlines jet plunged into the ocean off Southern California on a flight from Mexico to San Francisco, killing all 88 people on board. AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes 2001 A Scottish court sitting in the Netherlands convicted one Libyan and acquitted a second in the 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland. 2006 Samuel Alito was confirmed by the Senate and sworn in as a Supreme Court justice. 2006 The Senate approved Ben Bernanke as chairman of the Federal Reserve. 2011 Egypt’s military promised not to fire on peaceful protests and recognized “the legitimacy of the people’s demands.” 2011 Myanmar opened its first parliament in more than two decades.

Today’s Birthdays: Singer-actor Justin Timberlake turns 36 years old today. AP Photo/Evan Agostini Name Profession Age Carol Channing Actress 96 Philip Glass Composer 80 Princess Beatrix Former queen of the Netherlands 79 Richard Gephardt Former House minority leader 76 Jessica Walter Actress (“Arrested Development”) 76 KC Singer, musician (KC and the Sunshine Band) 66 Johnny Rotten Rock singer (The Sex Pistols) 61 Anthony LaPaglia Actor (“Without a Trace”) 58 Minnie Driver Actress 47 Portia de Rossi Actress (“Arrested Development,” “Ally McBeal”) 44 Bobby Moynihan Actor, comedian (“Saturday Night Live”) 40 Kerry Washington Actress (“Scandal”) 40 Marcus Mumford Singer, musician (Mumford and Sons) 30 Baseball Hall of Famer and Texas Rangers president Nolan Ryan turns 70 years old today. AP Photo/LM Otero