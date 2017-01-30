On this date in: 1649 England’s King Charles I was beheaded. 1882 Franklin Delano Roosevelt, the 32nd president of the United States, was born in Hyde Park, N.Y. 1883 James Ritty and John Birch received a U.S. patent for the first cash register. 1933 The first episode of the “Lone Ranger” was broadcast on radio station WXYZ in Detroit. 1948 Indian political and spiritual leader Mahatma Gandhi was murdered by a Hindu extremist. AP Photo 1968 The Tet offensive began as Communist forces launched surprise attacks against South Vietnamese provincial capitals. 1969 The Beatles performed in public for the last time in a 45-minute gig on the roof of their Apple Records headquarters in London. 1972 Thirteen Roman Catholic civil rights marchers were shot to death by British soldiers in Northern Ireland on what became known as “Bloody Sunday.” AP Photo 2003 Richard Reid, a British citizen and al-Qaida follower, was sentenced to life in prison by a federal judge in Boston for trying to blow up a trans-Atlantic jetliner with explosives hidden in his shoes. 2005 Iraqis voted in their country’s first free election in a half-century. 2006 Coretta Scott King, the widow of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., died at age 78. 2007 Microsoft’s Windows Vista operating system went on sale.

Today’s Birthdays: King Abdullah II of Jordan turns 55 years old today. AP Photo/Yves Logghe Name Profession Age Dorothy Malone Actress 92 Harold Prince Producer, director 89 Gene Hackman Actor 87 Tammy Grimes Actress 83 Vanessa Redgrave Actress 80 Dick Cheney Former vice president 76 Marty Balin Rock singer (Jefferson Airplane/Starship) 75 Phil Collins Rock singer, musician (Genesis) 66 Brett Butler Actress, comedian (“Grace Under Fire”) 59 Jody Watley R&B singer 58 Norbert Leo Butz Actor 50 Christian Bale Actor (“The Dark Knight,” “Batman Begins”) 43 Carl Broemel Rock musician (My Morning Jacket) 43 Wilmer Valderrama Actor (“That ’70s Show”) 37 Marcus Mumford Rock singer, musician (Mumford and Sons) 30 Actor Charles S. Dutton turns 66 years old today.