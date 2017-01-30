The Matty Highland Smitty McQueen Sports show, originally only available exclusively on Facebook live, is now available for listen on KFHS Radio. The story of how two FHSU students went from just loving sports to hosting a radio show in such a short amount of time is one I was interested in uncovering.

Brandon Smith and Matt Hastings (also known as Smitty McQueen and Matty Highland) took time to talk about where they got started and what they see for the future.

They have both always had a love of sports, but sports aren’t the only thing these boys are excited about. The opportunity that they’ve been given is something they are excited to get going and move forward with.

You can tune into the Matty Highland Smitty McQueen Sports Show on KFHS and on Facebook live Monday, Tuesday, and Friday from 4 to 5pm and Wednesday nights from 6pm to 8pm. To get see more of the Matty Highland Smitty McQueen Sports Show, you can follow them on facebook here or on twitter @MHSMSportsShow To get more information on all shows put on by KFHS, you can follow them on facebook at KFHS Radio or on twitter @KFHSRadio.

For TMN, I’m Jordan Hester