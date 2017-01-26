On this date in: 1788 The first European settlers in Australia landed in present-day Sydney. 1802 Congress passed an act calling for a library to be established within the U.S. Capitol. 1837 Michigan became the 26th state. 1861 Louisiana seceded from the Union. 1870 Virginia rejoined the Union. 1925 Actor Paul Newman was born in Cleveland, Ohio. 1950 India proclaimed itself a republic. 1979 Former Vice President Nelson A. Rockefeller died at age 70. 1988 The Andrew Lloyd Webber musical “Phantom of the Opera,” the longest-running show in Broadway history, opened at the Majestic Theater in New York. AP Photo/Ed Bailey 1993 Former Czechoslovak President Vaclav Havel was elected president of the new Czech Republic. 1996 First lady Hillary Rodham Clinton testified before a grand jury connected to the Whitewater probe. 2001 An earthquake hit the Indian subcontinent, killing more than 13,000 people. 2005 Condoleezza Rice was sworn in as secretary of state. 2006 Confronted by Oprah Winfrey on her syndicated talk show, author James Frey acknowledged lies in his addiction memoir “A Million Little Pieces.” 2009 “Octomom” Nadya Suleman of Whittier, Calif., gave birth to octuplets conceived by in vitro fertilization. Suleman was already a mother of six.

Today's Birthdays: Talk show host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres turns 59 years old today. Bob Uecker Sportscaster-actor 82 Scott Glenn Actor 78 Mark Dayton Governor of Minnesota 70 David Strathairn Actor 68 Jack Youngblood Football Hall of Famer 67 Lucinda Williams Country singer 64 Eddie Van Halen Rock musician (Van Halen) 62 Wayne Gretzky Hockey Hall of Famer 56 Andrew Ridgeley Rock musician (Wham!) 54 Sara Rue Actress 39 Emily Hughes Figure skater 28 Dallas Mavericks guard Vince Carter turns 40 years old today.