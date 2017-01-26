10 Things to Know for Today

Associated Press

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. ANALYSIS: BORDER WALL FACES REALITY CHECK

U.S. taxpayers will foot the bill, starting with existing money in the Department of Homeland Security account, followed by congressional cuts for other domestic programs to come up with possibly billions of dollars more.

2. WHAT IS MARKING SHARP SHIFT FROM IMMIGRATION POLICY

Trump’s executive actions tightening border security- and possibly restricting refugee flows – mean comprehensive immigration legislation is as elusive as ever.

3. CONGRESSIONAL REPUBLICANS PREPARE TO HEAR FROM TRUMP

GOP lawmakers meeting in Philadelphia are about to find out whether he can stay focused on their goals in his first appearance before them as president.

4. EX-FOSTER KIDS: ABUSE WAS ROUTINE IN DISMEMBERED TEEN’S HOME

Three former foster children of a Pennsylvania woman charged in the rape, murder and dismemberment of her adopted daughter tell AP that Grace Packer grew up in an abusive environment.

5. WHY MANY AMERICANS ARE NOT CHEERING DOW 20K

Despite the spread of 401(k) retirement plans, the wealthiest 10 percent own roughly 80 percent of stock market wealth.

6. IVANKA TRUMP’S JUDAISM INITIALLY QUESTIONED

After issuing a ruling last year that raised doubts about her conversion to the faith, Israeli religious authorities seem to have changed their position since her father was elected president.

7. BEIJING TRYING TO TACKLE POLLUTION PROBLEM

Authorities say they will spend $2.7 billion this year to help replace coal with natural gas, close heavily polluting factories and take older vehicles off the road.

8. HOW FARM-TO-TABLE MOVEMENT IS CHANGING AN INDUSTRY

Northern U.S. farmers are increasingly using greenhouses to meet wintertime demand for local produce.

9. SHIA LABEOUF ARRESTED IN NYC

The actor allegedly got into an altercation with another man outside a museum where he has been chanting “He will not divide us” in front of a live camera since Trump’s inauguration.

10. WHO IS CLOSING IN ON TENNIS HISTORY

Serena Williams is one win away from a record 23rd Grand Slam title after setting up an all-Williams final at the Australian Open.