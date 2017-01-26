FHSU Sports Information Department

WICHITA, Kan. – Fort Hays State, ranked No. 16 in NCAA Division II, improved to 4-4 overall and 1-1 in the MIAA with a 26-15 victory over No. 22 Newman on Wednesday (Jan. 25). Newman dropped to 0-3 on the season and 0-3 in the MIAA as well.

Newman got off to an early 3-0 lead after the 125-pound bout. The No. 2 wrestler in the nation, Dustin Reed, rode an early 6-0 lead to a 9-2 decision over Conrad Cole. Caleb Furr then evened the score at 3-3 when he got the better of Cole Sutterfield in a 1-0 decision. The Tigers then took the lead 9-3 after the Jets were open at 141 pounds.

After a major decision given up by the Tigers at 149 pounds, 157-pounder Greg Tooley took to the mat looking to extend the lead once more. He did by picking up his ninth technical fall of the year by a score of 16-0, extending the Tiger lead to 14-7.

Newman cut into the lead once again as the No. 9 wrestler at 165 pounds, Colton Duhr, picked up a technical fall in the 165-pound match.

Newman regained the lead 15-14 after a decision at 174 pounds by Kyle Ryan over Micquille Robinson, leaving three matches to go. But the Tigers are strong in the heavier weights and Rakim Dean changed that at 184 thanks to his 16-0 technical fall over Noah Ornelas.

Leading 19-15 with two matches to go, the Tigers never looked back. At 197 pounds, No. 2 ranked Jon Inman defeated Dalton Weidl for the second time in four days with a 9-7 decision, extending the lead to 22-15 and sealing the victory for FHSU with a match to go. Ranked No. 9 at 285 pounds, Christian Lance finished the night with an 11-2 major decision over Thor Balavage, giving the Tigers an 11-point win.

The Tigers hit the mat again on Thursday (Feb. 2) when they host Central Missouri at Gross Memorial Coliseum for Senior Night. Wrestling is set to begin at 7 pm.

Fort Hays State 26, Newman 15

125: Dustin Reed (NEWM) over Conrad Cole (FHS) (Dec 9-2)

133: Kaleb Furr (FHS) over Cole Sutterfield (NEWM) (Dec 1-0)

141: Brandon Ball (FHS) wins by forfeit

149: Tyler Mies (NEWM) over William Homalon (FHS) (MD 16-7)

157: Greg Tooley (FHS) over Forlanda Parker (NEWM) (TF 16-0 2:26)

165: Colton Duhr (NEWM) over Kyler Mick (FHS) (TF 18-2 7:00)

174: Kyle Ryan (NEWM) over Micquille Robinson (FHS) (Dec 9-4)

184: Rakim Dean (FHS) over Noah Ornelas (NEWM) (TF 16-0 3:18)

197: Jon Inman (FHS) over Dalton Weidl (NEWM) (Dec 9-7)

285: Christian Lance (FHS) over Thor Balavage (NEWM) (MD 11-2)