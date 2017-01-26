FHSU Sports Information Department

HAYS, Kan. – The Fort Hays State women’s basketball team returns to Gross Memorial Coliseum for a pair of MIAA contests this week, opening up against Lincoln at 5:30 p.m. Thursday (Jan. 26). The Tigers head into Thursday looking to stop a two-game losing skid, while the Lincoln Blue Tigers are coming off their third win of the season.

Thursday is Mascot Night, with Victor E. Tiger inviting several of his closest friends to enjoy some Tiger basketball! Joining the festivities towards the end of the women’s game and staying through the second half of the men’s contest will be KC Wolf.

Fort Hays State holds a 14-4 record on the season, including a 5-4 mark in conference play. The Tigers sit in sixth place in the MIAA standings, just two games back of fourth place. The Blue Tigers are off to a slow start, entering the weekend 3-14 overall and 2-8 in league play.

The “Battle of the Tigers” has been waged 10 times, with Fort Hays State victorious in nine of those games. The Black and Gold are 4-1 against the Blue Tigers in Hays and are currently riding a six-game winning streak in the series. All 10 games have been under the guidance of head coach Tony Hobson.

Nikola Kacperska led the Tigers in scoring each of the last two games, leading the team with 10.8 points per game in conference play. Overall, fellow senior Jill Faxon paces the team with 11.5 points each night. Tatyana Legette has been one of the top rebounders in the league, ranking sixth with a team-high 7.6 boards per game.

Azaria Nave leads Lincoln with 14.8 points per night, with Hunter Yoakum (12.9) and Erica Gibbons (12.4) also chipping in more than a dozen points per game. Lincoln averages 63.6 points and 33.5 rebounds per game, both in the bottom two in the conference.

The Tigers wrap up the weekend homestand against Lindenwood Saturday afternoon (Jan. 28) at 2 p.m.